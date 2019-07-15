LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami) – There’s something new taking flight at Walt Disney World. It’s the new Disney Skyliner gondola system which will be begin carrying guests high above the resort on September 29.
The Skyliner connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four hotels; Art of Animation, Pop Century, Caribbean Beach Resort and the new Riviera Resort which is scheduled to open in December 2019.
The new mode of transportation features custom cabins and provides bird’s-eye views of resorts and theme parks.
WATCH DISNEY SKYLINER IN MOTION
It joins the fleet of monorails, watercraft and motor coaches as ways to get around Walt Disney World.
Some even feature graphics based on Disney films, characters and attractions including the infamous Haunted House.