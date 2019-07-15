Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is charged with second-degree murder after a fight ended in gunfire in Doral.
Police said two couples were drinking and began arguing in the parking lot of a condo.
A judge ordered no bond for 30-year-old Mario Ortiz Esquijarosa.
He is accused of following 32-year-old Alberto Rodriguez back into the building and shooting him in the hallway, killing him.
The victim’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet but is expected to be OK.
No additional information was immediately available.