WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Doral, Fatal Shooting, Florida News, Gunfire, killing, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is charged with second-degree murder after a fight ended in gunfire in Doral.

Police said two couples were drinking and began arguing in the parking lot of a condo.

A judge ordered no bond for 30-year-old Mario Ortiz Esquijarosa.

He is accused of following 32-year-old Alberto Rodriguez back into the building and shooting him in the hallway, killing him.

The victim’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet but is expected to be OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s