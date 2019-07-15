FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs police officer accused of using excessive force on a suspect pleaded no contest to his charges on Monday.

Officer Sandy Gomez, 29, was sentenced in Broward County Court on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Cellphone video captured the December 4 arrest of Gabriel Narcisse Beckford, who was accused of shoplifting from a food mart near 7811 West Sample Road.

According to an arrest report, while officers attempted to arrest Beckford, he tried to take one of the officer’s gun, but was tased. They then handcuffed him and moved him off the street and to the curb.

In the video, several of the officers are seen surrounding a handcuffed Beckford, when Gomez appears to knee him in the head.

A judge placed Gomez on 12-months probation and he must complete a 13-week anger management course and pay $645 in court costs.

The sentencing comes months after Coral Springs Police Department began an investigation into the incident and placed four officers on administrative leave, including Gomez.