MIAMI (CBSMiami) – ICE raids are expected in South Florida and in several other cities across the country.
The intention is for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to round up undocumented migrants.
The operations are expected to target those with final deportation orders.
Ahead of the planned raids, dozens of people were seen outside the immigration center in Miramar on Friday trying to get their paperwork in order.
The Florida Immigration Coalition has been working to make sure those migrants know their rights ahead of the planned raids.
About 2,000 people around the county are expected to be detained.