  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Argentina, Florida News, Gun Control, Homeland Security, Local TV, Miami News, Smuggler, South America, Weapons Smuggling


MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Gun control is a major issue in the US, and it’s a problem that has an impact on several other countries as well.

Another person has been charged in Florida with taking part in a massive weapons smuggling operation to Argentina and elsewhere in South America.

Federal court records filed in Miami show that 47-year-old Cristian German Barrera of Palm Beach County is charged with violating arms export laws by allegedly shipping thousands of AR-15 rifle parts to Argentina. Two other people were previously charged in the case.

Mugshot for 47-year-old Cristian German Barrera. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records did not list an attorney for Barrera, who has a bail hearing set next week in Miami federal court.

Homeland Security Investigations officials say the probe led to seizure 52 AR-15 rifles, 189 other long weapons, 156 handguns, 30,000 rounds of ammunition and $110,000 in cash.

Argentine authorities arrested several other suspects in that country.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s