GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Tragedy and romance will often be intertwined, but not like this.

Authorities have arrested a Florida man wasn’t looking for love when he lured his robbery victims through online dating applications.

Mugshot for 31-year-old Tavares Wilson. (Source: Alachua County Jail)

Gainesville Police say 31-year-old Tavares Wilson lured male victims to an apartment complex, confronted them with a gun or knife and robbed them.

Authorities said there have been at least five reported and countless unreported robberies in the area since January that fit the same profile.

Wilson was charged Thursday. Authorities say he confessed to the robberies and had illegal drugs and a firearm when they arrested him.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

