BRADENTON (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Florida corrections deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for throwing a restrained inmate to the ground.

Video evidence was a key in the case.

Mugshot for 34-year-old Paul Wagner. (Source: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

News outlets report that 34-year-old Paul Wagner pleaded no contest last month to felony battery in Manatee County court.

Prosecutors say Wagner was escorting an inmate through the county jail in June 2017 when a verbal altercation over a contraband search occurred.

Security video shows Wagner pinning the inmate to the wall and then throwing him to the ground.

An internal affairs investigation found that the inmate suffered a broken nose and teeth.

