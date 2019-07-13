



MIAMI (CBSMiami/WBZ-TV) — If you love a bargain, get your mouse and smartphone ready. Amazon is promising thousands of deals during its longest Prime Day sale ever. It all starts Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. and runs for 48 hours.

If you are a prime member, it’s absolutely the single best two days to shop,” said Edgar Dworsky, founder of Consumerworld.org.

According to Dworsky, electronics will play a big role in Prime Day, with the biggest savings on Amazon-owned products like Amazon Fire, Kindle and smart speakers.

“There will also be housewares on sale and things like that,” Dworsky told WBZ-TV.

Many of the deals come and go quickly, so Dworsky recommends downloading the Amazon app on your phone. It will provide sneak peaks on the daily deals and will send you a notification when a deal goes live. If you are a laptop or desktop user, you can download Amazon Assistant, which is a browser extension that offers a similar feature.

The app also gives you a chance to save an additional 20-percent off if you use the camera feature to identify a product using a barcode or photo.

For those who shop at Whole Foods there is an extra incentive. If you spend at least $10 at the store, you’ll get a free $10 credit to use on Amazon Prime Day.

According to Dworsky, not knowing exactly what will be on sale is the tricky part because it makes it difficult to comparison shop, particularly if you’re interested in a limited-time deal. He recommends checking out Slickdeals.net, which claims to have leaked information about items that will be on sale.

Even if you are not a Prime member, you may still be able to land a bargain during Prime Day.

“Don’t assume everyone, the Targets and Walmarts and Best Buys are just going to lay back and let their customers go shopping at Amazon during those two days,” Dworsky said. “You can expect some real price competition.”

As for savings right now, Macy’s is having a “Black Friday in July” sale that runs through July 14.

Dworsky warns that just because Amazon says it’s a deal, doesn’t mean you can’t find a cheaper price elsewhere. He advises shoppers to continue to comparison shop to ensure they are getting the best price.