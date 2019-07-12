  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — The Hollywood Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a man caught on surveillance video viciously beating up an elderly man.

The attack took place on May 25 after the victim asked the suspect not to park his vehicle in a reserved parking spot located at 1711 S. Surf Road.

The surveillance video shows the suspect punching the victim twice before he falls to the ground and then the punches just keep coming while the elderly man rolls up on the ground in an effort to avoid the violent attack.

Hollywood police are looking for the man in the red shirt after he attacked an elderly man on May 25 over a parking spot. (Courtesy: Hollywood PD)

A moment later, a woman person runs onto the scene and pulls the suspect away and the two walk away.

The suspect is described as a slender build black male in his 30’s, wearing a red shirt and black shorts, with long dreadlocks that pass his shoulders.

The suspect could possibly be driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, with the first character of the tag being an “E.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident, or the whereabouts of the suspect, to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.

Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

