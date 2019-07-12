



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The New York Times reported Friday that wealthy South Florida financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is facing sex-trafficking charges in New York, is accused of witness tampering by federal prosecutors.

The Times said Epstein paid $350,000 to two people who were potential witnesses against him.

Click here to read the New York Times article in its entirety.

Also, on Friday, prosecutors filed new documents asking Epstein to be held without bond.

Here is what they said in their filings:

“The defendant is a serial sexual predator who is charged with abusing underage girls for years. To this day, he is a registered sex offender designated by New York State in the highest category of risk to reoffend… And he continues to show a shocking lack of understanding of the gravity of the harm he has perpetrated, including through the minimization of his conduct and casual disparagement of victims in his arguments. Against this backdrop of significant—and rapidly-expanding—evidence, serious charges, and the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence, the defendant proposes to be released on conditions that are woefully inadequate…the defendant should be housed where he can be secured at all times: a federal correctional center.”

“The defendant is extremely wealthy, has extensive foreign contacts, and is charged with serious offenses that carry a potential statutory sentence of up to 45 years’ imprisonment—even a fraction of which could result in the defendant, who is 66 years old, spending the rest of his life in jail. In sum, the defendant’s transient lifestyle, his lack of family or community ties, his extensive international travel and ties outside the country, and his vast wealth, including his access to and ownership of private planes, all provide the defendant with the motive and means to become a successful fugitive. Further, the nature of the offenses he is alleged to have perpetrated—the abuse dozens of underage, vulnerable girls—along with his demonstrated willingness to harass, intimidate and otherwise tamper with victims and other potential witnesses against him, render his dangerousness readily apparent.”