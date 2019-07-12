



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have made two arrests in the death of a teenage girl who was killed by a stray bullet in the parking lot of a well-known restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Loidel Gomez-Rouco, 20 and Mario Pedro Conley-Hernandez, 22, have both been charged with accessory after the fact. Police are looking for a third person.

16-year-old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday July 7.

Miami-Dade police say a group of men began to fight and that’s when they say one of the men grabbed a gun from a car and started shooting.

Police say the teen ran, but was the only person hit by a bullet.

She later died at a hospital.

Hernandez and her family came to South Florida from Cuba in the last two years.

The parking lot behind the restaurant is known as a place to view planes taking off and landing at Miami International Airport. It’s also a hangout spot on the weekends for young people.