MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Metrorail partially derailed on Friday afternoon.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident on NW 23 Avenue and SR 112 at around 6:30 p.m.
MDFR said the derailment might have happened because of a loss of power, while the train was transitioning tracks at a low speed.
Everyone on board was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.
