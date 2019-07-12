  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Metrorail partially derailed on Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident on NW 23 Avenue and SR 112 at around 6:30 p.m.

MDFR said the derailment might have happened because of a loss of power, while the train was transitioning tracks at a low speed.

Everyone on board was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

