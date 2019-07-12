MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While undocumented immigrants brace for ICE raids expected to begin this Sunday, advocates are calling out the government on how they say immigrants are being treated at detention centers, especially the children.

“I work in Miami Dade Public schools and it’s horrible the way they split up families and keep kids in deplorable conditions and we can’t Sanford anymore we can’t put up with it,” says advocate Cindy Fitelson.

Over 300 people showed up to The largest facility Friday night in Homestead.

“Shut it down, keep families together and cage Trump,” were just a few of the bold signs that stood out in the crowd.

The event just one of over 700 happening in five continents following a recent report that revealed conditions inside detention centers.

“It’s disgusting that they have these kids locked up still and I guess if everybody could just come I’ll make some noise maybe something will change,” said advocate Lisa Sanders.

Last week, President Donald Trump said facilities were “Beautifully run.”

According to the Associated Press, at least five children have died in Border Control custody since December.

“I said there’s enough people here to just clarify and say that we want this taken down in the community of Miami-Dade,” said Justin Guimaraes.

The rally was just a small part of the day’s event.

When the sun set, flameless candles lit up the night.

Someone said they tried to lift them high enough so these kids inside could see they are not alone.