



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The family of a Hollywood mother of three, who was shot and killed this week, are desperate for her killer to be caught.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the 55-hundred block of Washington Street.

Hollywood police said they received a call around 4:30 a.m. about a disturbance at the building, the caller said they thought they heard gunshots. When officers arrived they found Corretta Bain, 31, dead at the scene.

Bain’s family was united in pointing the finger at the man she had been dating for several months.

Police are now looking for her boyfriend, Carnell Lee Jr., who they believe is driving in her missing Nissan Maxima.

“He took my daughter away from me, I hope the police catch him,” said Bain’s father.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for any information that will lead to an arrest. Tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or go to browardcrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip.