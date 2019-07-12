TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – In what could become a battleground during the 2020 elections, state Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, has entered the race to replace term-limited Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami.

Rodriguez, who was elected to the House in 2018, became the fourth candidate in Senate District 39, which is made up of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County. She had earlier opened a campaign account to run again for the House and had raised $48,959 as of June 30. The money can be used for her Senate campaign.

Also in the Senate race are Republicans Angie Chirino and Alexandria Suarez and Democrat Anna Hochkammer. Hochkammer has raised the most money, bringing in $86,183 as of June 30, finance reports show.

