MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dozens tried to get their affairs in order at the immigration center in Miramar so they won’t have to be deported on Sunday.

They’re trying to get their affairs in order so they won’t be deported and while many just arrived in the United States and have been waiting for hours, many tell say they have been waiting years to become legal.

“Today, they take our paperwork and say come back but how do you know what we’re coming back for? Are They gonna call us and pull us aside? Are they going to arrest us? That’s a terror of being a deportation status,” said someone who did not want to be identified.

This man doesn’t go anywhere without his red folder.

It holds important documentation saying he’s allowed to stay in the United States under supervision.

He’s one of dozens who’ve had to wait in line all afternoon trying to get paperwork so he won’t be deported.

“I’ve been here since 1970 I’ve been here since I was five years old I’m 54 years old because I got in trouble once they wanna punish me for the rest of my life?” said another person.

For years, especially in the last few days, many have been worried ICE agents will come knocking on their doors.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said its agents plan to arrest thousands of migrant families this Sunday who have court orders to be removed.

“I feel sorry for them you know?”

A woman, out of the kindness of her heart, drove three people from Naples to meet with immigration consultants on Friday.

One of them was a child.

“I try to help them. I translate for them a lot of times. Most of them can’t even speak Spanish, much less English,” said volunteer Dorcas Ebanks.

The Florida Immigration Coalition says regardless of status these immigrants have constitutional rights.

Their goal today is to make sure they’re aware of their rights before Sunday.

“You have a right to keep that door closed unless they have a judicial warrant signed by a judge in that person’s name. Even if an ice agent engages you on the street, you have the right to remain silent and you have a right to seek counsel,” said Melissa Tavares of the Florida Immigration Coalition.

As an immigrant, if you do not know your rights or have seen raids in your area, the Florida Immigration Coalition wants you to call their hotline at 888-600-5762.

They have 53 volunteers working around the clock to help.