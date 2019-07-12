



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Wondering where Miami’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.

Tigertail + Mary

Photo: Tigertail + Mary/Yelp

Open since June, this cocktail bar and New American and vegan spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 2.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Tigertail + Mary saw a noteworthy 135.7 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 3321 Mary St., Tigertail + Mary offers vegetable-centric dishes like baby heirloom beets, stuffed fried olives and roasted carrots with curried cashew crème, cashew dukkah and fresno chile.

Amor di Pasta

Photo: AMOR DI PASTA/Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Amor di Pasta, the well-established pizza and Italian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Pizza” on Yelp saw a median 6.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Amor di Pasta bagged a 24.1 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 2320 N.E. Second Ave. since May, Amor di Pasta offers focaccia breads, handmade pasta and desserts. Pizzas range from the Ortolana made with veggies, ricotta and spinach. Seafood lovers: try the frutti di mare, which comes with salmon, shrimps, calamari, clams and mussels.

LaMuse Cafe

Photo: LaMuse Cafe/yelp

Downtown Miami’s LaMuse Cafe is also making waves. Open since spring 2016 at 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Suite 102, the well-established cocktail bar, coffee and breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 6.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 4.3 percent for all businesses tagged “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp. However, on a month-to-month basis LaMuse Cafe’s review count increased by more than 600 percent.

LaMuse Cafe — located inside the award-winning Avant Gallery at The Epic hotel — offers cocktails with a twist like Warhol’s Guava Punch, Picasso mule and Frida’s margarita (garnished with lavender spring and black salt). Over the past month, it’s maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.

