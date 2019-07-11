



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump’s company has canceled a charity golf tournament with strippers serving as caddies that was to be held at Trump’s golf resort in Doral.

The Washington Post reports the Trump Organization issued a statement saying the event would no longer take place because a children’s charity that was to benefit from it had pulled out. The statement said “all amounts paid will be refunded.”

The Shadow All Star Tournament was organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. The club had advertised on Facebook and its website that the event would be held Saturday at Trump National Doral.

The tournament offered golfers a choice of dancers to be their “caddy girl.”

Shadow Cabaret’s marketing director Emanuele Mancuso had said there would be no nudity at the resort. After the tournament, golfers and dancers were to go to a different venue for a burlesque show.

In a statement to CNN, Mancuso said the Trump National Doral Golf Club had no association with the event beyond allowing the golf course to be rented.

“Due to the climate of everything surrounding our golf tournament Shadow Cabaret has decided to cancel this event,” Mancuso said in a statement. “We want to apologize to anyone that may have been offended by the tournament. Our intention was to raise money for a deserving local charity. Trump Doral, the hotel, has no association with our company outside of simply allowing us to rent the golf course.”

A Trump Organization statement to the Washington Post said funds raised by the tournament were to go to the basketball-themed Miami All Stars charity.

However, the organization’s director, Carlos Alamilla, told The Associated Press that he withdrew Wednesday because he wasn’t aware a strip club was involved.

President Donald Trump still owns the Doral resort, but his sons Donald Jr. and Eric oversee the day-to-day operations of the resort and his other properties, the Post noted.

