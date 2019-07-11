



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first tropical system to hit the US this year is already lashing parts of the Deep South with heavy rains as it spins through the Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later Thursday, and it could become a Category 1 hurricane by late Friday.

It’ll be named Barry.

TRACK THE STORM HERE

Storm surge, heavy rains and hurricane conditions are possible across the North-Central Gulf coast in a couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 8:00 a.m., the system was located 115 miles South-Southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph.

They system is moving toward the west near 5 mph, but a west-northwest motion is expected Friday followed by a northwestward track by early Saturday. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Louisana coast by this weekend.

Currently, there is a Storm Surge Watch in effect:

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Mouth of the Mississippi River northward to the Mouth of the Pearl River

More than 4 million people are under flash flood watches from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle as the system moves over the warm waters.