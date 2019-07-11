



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat appear to be right in the middle of the Russell Westbrook sweepstakes.

The former NBA MVP is reportedly looking to be traded away from Oklahoma City, as his agent met with team officials.

According to The Athletic, the Thunder is subsequently receptive to trade calls for the first time.

Westbrook is also interested in joining the Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miami already acquired star Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade earlier this month, so adding a second marquee player would almost surely place the Heat in a position to compete for the Eastern Conference.

CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson has reported that the Heat are reluctant to include youngsters Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro in the discussions.

Adebayo is coming off his second NBA season after being taken by Miami in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Herro was just selected by Miami 13th overall in this year’s draft and has played exceptionally well during the NBA Summer League.

Aside from Miami, there have been reports that the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are also interested in acquiring Westbrook.