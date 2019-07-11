



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A manhunt is underway in South Florida for an accused killer who’s believed to be driving the victim’s car.

Hollywood police issued a warrant for the arrest of Carnell Spencer Lee Jr.

He’s accused of murdering his girlfriend Coretta Bain inside her apartment located at South 56 Avenue and Washington Street early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor reported hearing an altercation and shots fired.

Bain was a mother to three girls who were staying with her father in Alabama for the summer.

“This is a bad guy, a real bad character,” Coretta’s father Michael Bain told CBS4 on Thursday.

Bain said he is driving to South Florida with his three granddaughters and should arrive Thursday evening.

Police believe Lee may be driving Bain’s missing Nissan Maxima.

Michael Bain said his daughter had only dated Lee a couple of months.

“I heard he was stalking her. It all comes out now. Nobody said anything. If we knew we would have addressed it,” Bain said.

At Lee’s Miami Gardens home, his mother said she’s hasn’t talked to him.

Bain’s father says he never met Lee and is glad his grandkids weren’t there when their mother was killed.

“She might have felt he might try something. It’s a good thing the kids are with me. It’s a good thing,” he said.