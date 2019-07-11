  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are hoping that offering a reward will help solve a deadly shooting case.

An $8000 reward is being offered to help police solve the case of a teenager who was killed by a stray bullet in Miami.

16-year-old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez (MDPD)

Miami-Dade police say a group of men began to fight and that’s when they say one of the men grabbed a gun from a car and started shooting.

Police say the teen ran, but was the only person hit by a bullet.

She later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

