Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are hoping that offering a reward will help solve a deadly shooting case.
An $8000 reward is being offered to help police solve the case of a teenager who was killed by a stray bullet in Miami.
16-year-old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant near Miami International Airport.
Miami-Dade police say a group of men began to fight and that’s when they say one of the men grabbed a gun from a car and started shooting.
Police say the teen ran, but was the only person hit by a bullet.
She later died at a hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to call Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.