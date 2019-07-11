MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Wynwood Art District, which continues to grow into one of South Florida’s most popular neighborhoods to visit, is about to get a little safer.

The City of Miami Commission approved a $181,000 donation by The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) to the City of Miami Police Department to expand the department’s ongoing security efforts for the 50-block district on Thursday.

The trendy neighborhood, with an estimated 3 million annual visitors, is also a major international destination and is set to welcome hundreds of new residents in the coming year.

The money will be used to purchase 48 cameras and 2 license plate readers which will be added to the Miami’s Police Department’s current security system.

“As Wynwood continues to grow as a global neighborhood, never before has it been more important to ensure the area is safe and enjoyable for people to visit and call home,” said Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director, Wynwood BID. “We are committed to working alongside Police on its efforts to deter future criminal activity and more quickly solve crime through the use of the new cameras and technology.”

The security equipment will be connected to antennas placed around the district and will share a real-time feed into the Miami Police Department’s closed-circuit television system, aiding law enforcement in tracking and solving crime. License plate readers have been credited with assisting in locating missing persons, fugitives and stolen cars in cities.

“This exciting partnership with the Wynwood BID will allow the Miami Police Department to deploy innovative, potentially life-saving technologies to keep Wynwood’s residents, visitors, and businesses safe. I would like to humbly thank the Wynwood BID for their generous investment in public safety, which will enhance our agency’s capacity to fight crime while saving taxpayers money,” said Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina.

The cameras and license plate readers are expected to be installed by the end of the year.