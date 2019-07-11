



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details from police are shedding light on the crash that caused Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton to lose one of his arms.

According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, Norton is being cited for making an improper lane change that led to the crash.

The report reads:

“V01 [Norton] was traveling westbound on State Road 836 in the inside lane of the exit ramp to State Road 826 northbound.

“V02 was traveling westbound on State Road 836 in the outside lane of the exit ramp to State Road 826 southbound.

“The driver of V01 made an improper lane change onto the outside lane of the exit ramp to State Road 826 southbound, directly into the path of V02. As a result, the left side of V01 sideswiped the right side of V02.”

The report goes on to detail the aftermath of the initial collision, with Norton’s vehicle colliding with a concrete barrier wall before overturning onto its right side, eventually coming to a stop on its roof.

Rescue crews were forced to amputate Norton’s left arm following the crash.

The NFL announced earlier this week that they will cover all of his medical expenses. Norton’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help moving forward as they believe his football career is over.

“,,,with his career over and no source of income currently, this has put a tremendous amount of financial strain on Kendrick and his family. Any continued support is appreciated,” according to the page.

Norton has already had three surgeries and will need at least two more before he begins the process of getting a prosthetic.