Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police in Florida arrested a former deputy for planting drugs on people he pulled over.
State officials say 26-year-old Zachary Wester routinely pulled over drivers for minor traffic infractions, then put drugs in their vehicles and arrested them.
He was conscious of his body camera and tailored his recordings to conceal the activity.
Investigators looked at more than 1300 minutes of video and discovered evidence of Wester planting the drugs.
That led officials to release about ten people from prison and drop more than one hundred cases last year.
Wester now faces multiple felony charges, including racketeering, false imprisonment and fabricating evidence.
He was a deputy in Jackson County which is near Tallahassee.