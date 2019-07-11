  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
We close out Pride Month with the story of 84-year-old Ruthie Berman. She and her late wife Connie helped change the course of American history.

They successfully sued the NYC Board of Education for domestic partner benefits, opening doors in 1994 for all New York employees in same-sex relationships.

The two, who married in 2011, were pivotal in LGBT rights organizations for decades.

Now, the “Ruthie and Connie LGBT Elder Americans Act” will amend the “Older Americans Act” to give greater support to the elderly gay population.

Guest: Ruthie Berman/LGBT Advocate

