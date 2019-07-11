  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Burglars will surely think twice before reaching into the collection plate of one Florida church.

Authorities say a Tampa pastor held an intruder at his church at gunpoint until police arrived to arrest him.

Seminole Heights Baptist Church Pastor Brant Adams tells Fox 13 that the suspect broke a glass to get inside the church early Thursday morning. The broken glass set off an alarm.

Adams says he and church deacon Jack Young were immediately notified.

Adams lives nearby so he grabbed his gun and found the man inside the church. He says he yelled for the man to get down and he held him on the ground until police arrive.

No one was injured. Police haven’t released the suspect’s name.

Adams said stealing is never the answer, adding that if someone is in need, they should ask for help.

