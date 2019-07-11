MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nonprofit organization in South Florida along with the Florida Immigration Coalition went door to door on Thursday to inform people of their rights.

A man living in Little Havana retreated into his home Thursday night after he heard a knock at the door.

“He asked if we were with immigration or with the police so we know people are fearful.”

These ladies and gentlemen from the Florida Immigration Coalition and United We Dream Organization want immigrants to know their constitutional rights if an ICE agent comes knocking at their door.

“They have the right to remain silent, they have the right to not open the door if there’s an Ice Age another door, and they also have the right to not sign anything without a lawyer.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents plan to arrest thousands of migrant families this Sunday who have court orders to be removed.

The raids that were scheduled a few weeks back were delayed by President Trump after details of the process became public.

The raids were expected in 10 cities including Miami.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says he hasn’t heard anything from the federal government about Sunday’s plans.

”As far as the raids or the operations going to be starting here in Miami Dade County, we have no information about that happening or how it’s going to happen or what their intentions are.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says if anything happens on that day he’s hoping it’ll benefit the community.

“what I hope is that the people that their focused on are people that are very dangerous because those people obviously shouldn’t be in our community to begin with.”

ICE public affairs office responded to the rumored raids writing in part:

“As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed.”

Representatives that were out here distributing flyers on people’s constitutional rights tell me they’ll be canvassing neighborhoods across the city until Sunday.