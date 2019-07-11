TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Supreme Court could wade into a high-profile legal battle about a Palm Beach County woman accused of trying to use a hit man to kill her then-husband.

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito filed a notice that is a first step in asking the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of her conviction on a charge of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, according to documents posted on the court’s website this week.

The move came after the 4th District Court of Appeal turned down the arguments.

Dippolito was accused of plotting in 2009 to kill her then-husband, Mike, with her lover reporting the alleged scheme to Boynton Beach police.

During an investigation, police made recordings of conversations between Dippolito and her lover and between Dippolito and the purported hit man, who was an undercover officer.

In the appeal, Dippolito’s attorneys have argued, in part, that police improperly entrapped her, including by involving the television show “Cops” in the case.

Also, they have argued that the trial judge had improperly allowed evidence about an earlier attempt to poison her husband with antifreeze.

The notice filed at the Supreme Court is an initial step and does not provide detailed arguments.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)