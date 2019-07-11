FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Broward State Attorney’s Office announced charges against former Miami-Dade School Board member Solomon Stinson on Thursday.

Stinson remains behind bars without bond in connection with a shooting spree that unfolded Sunday, June 2 in west Broward.

He now faces three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and four charges of shooting into a vehicle.

He was ordered held in jail without bond.

Stinson, 81, made a first court appearance back in June on attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His attorney filed a not guilty plea.

Police say the bizarre series of events began in Miramar when police say Stinson threatened a stranger with his gun in The Monarch Lakes community.

Next, Pembroke Pines police say, he got into a fight over a parking space outside a movie theatre, shot at one man’s car and then followed a woman in her car and fired at her.

Stinson is also accused of getting into a gun battle with police before crashing his car on West Sheridan Street, where the Cadillac caught fire and being taken into custody.

Afterward, police say, Stinson was given a mental health evaluation at the hospital before finally being taken to the Broward jail.

During Stinson’s last cour appearance, Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder argued for no bond on the most serious charge dealing with attempted murder.

“I’m concerned because the bullet came within inches of the victim,” he said.

The judge ordered Stinson held without bond on that charge.

Stinson is a former longtime Miami-Dade School Board member who retired from the Miami-Dade County School Board in 2010, after 14 years.

Before he was elected, he served the district in various capacities, including as an elementary school teacher, principal and deputy superintendent. He earned multiple degrees and education certifications, including a doctorate in school administration from the University of Iowa.

Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution May 21 co-designating portions of roads in northeastern part of the county as “Dr. Solomon Stinson Street.”

The resolution noted that Stinson “devoted 36 years of outstanding and dedicated service as an educator, role model, and mentor to help shape thousands of children’s lives.”