WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Zoo Miami


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami is in the midst of a baby boom! In the last 7 days, there have been six births from six different moms.

The births were two Grevy’s Zebras, two Giant Eland, one Arabian Oryx, and one Addax.

In addition, as a homage to the women’s World Cup soccer champions who were honored Wednesday with a parade, all of the newborns are females!

Addax (Courtesy: Zoo Miami/Ron Magill)

According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, it began on Tuesday, July 2 with the birth of a female Addax.

This is the 67th Addax born at Zoo Miami.

PHOTO GALLERY: Zoo Miami Baby Boom

With less than 100 of these African desert antelopes left in the wilds of the Sahara, they are considered one of the world’s most critically endangered animals and breeding programs such as the one at Zoo Miami may be their last hope.

Zebra (Courtesy: Zoo Miami/Ron Magill)

Next, a female Grevy’s zebra was born on Friday, July 5.

Grevy’s zebras are the largest species of zebras and are distinguished by their thin stripes, white bellies, and large ears.

They are found in the arid regions of northeastern Africa and are classified as endangered.

Oryx (Courtesy: Zoo Miami/Ron Magill)

Then, on Sunday, July 7, a female Arabian Oryx was born.

These desert dwelling antelopes became extinct in the wild following the Arabian War and it is thanks to breeding programs like the one at Zoo Miami that this beautiful antelope has been successfully reintroduced to the wild.

The week culminated with a grand finale on Monday, July 8, when another female Grevy’s zebra was born, as well as two female Giant Elands to two separate mothers.

Giant Eland (Courtesy: Zoo Miami/Ron Magill)

Giant Elands are the world’s largest antelopes with males sometimes exceeding 2,000 pounds.  They are found in small areas of savannas and woodlands in Central Africa and are classified as vulnerable.

Magill adds that the birthing bonanza is not over yet because there is another Giant Eland, as well as a giraffe that are expecting any day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s