



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami is in the midst of a baby boom! In the last 7 days, there have been six births from six different moms.

The births were two Grevy’s Zebras, two Giant Eland, one Arabian Oryx, and one Addax.

In addition, as a homage to the women’s World Cup soccer champions who were honored Wednesday with a parade, all of the newborns are females!

According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, it began on Tuesday, July 2 with the birth of a female Addax.

This is the 67th Addax born at Zoo Miami.

With less than 100 of these African desert antelopes left in the wilds of the Sahara, they are considered one of the world’s most critically endangered animals and breeding programs such as the one at Zoo Miami may be their last hope.

Next, a female Grevy’s zebra was born on Friday, July 5.

Grevy’s zebras are the largest species of zebras and are distinguished by their thin stripes, white bellies, and large ears.

They are found in the arid regions of northeastern Africa and are classified as endangered.

Then, on Sunday, July 7, a female Arabian Oryx was born.

These desert dwelling antelopes became extinct in the wild following the Arabian War and it is thanks to breeding programs like the one at Zoo Miami that this beautiful antelope has been successfully reintroduced to the wild.

The week culminated with a grand finale on Monday, July 8, when another female Grevy’s zebra was born, as well as two female Giant Elands to two separate mothers.

Giant Elands are the world’s largest antelopes with males sometimes exceeding 2,000 pounds. They are found in small areas of savannas and woodlands in Central Africa and are classified as vulnerable.

Magill adds that the birthing bonanza is not over yet because there is another Giant Eland, as well as a giraffe that are expecting any day.