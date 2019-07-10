WATCH LIVEU.S. Women's Soccer World Cup 'Saluting The Champions' Parade In NYC
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Tracking The Tropics, Tropical System, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A disturbance in the NE Gulf of Mexico is expected become a Depression or even possibly Tropical Storm Barry by later Wednesday or early Thursday.

It is not a threat to South Florida.

Computer models indicate it will move westward, likely move towards Louisiana before it takes a turn towards the north or northwest somewhere along the Gulf coast, but there is still a lot of uncertainty.

Heavy rain and flooding is likely along the Gulf coast from Texas to the Florida panhandle.

Some areas could see 10” or more of rain through the weekend. There is also the potential for storm surge and tropical storm force or hurricane force winds.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this low-pressure system later this afternoon.

Lissette Gonzalez

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s