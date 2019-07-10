MIAMI (CNN) — The Trump National Doral Miami will host a strip club’s charity golf tournament this week that will include dancers serving as “caddy girls” for the participants, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The Shadow Cabaret is set to hold the “Shadow All Star Tournament” at the resort on Saturday, according to the Post. The paper said the “Trump name and family crest are displayed prominently in the strip club’s advertising materials,” which indicate that participation in the event ranges from $450 for a single player to $1,800 for a group of four with VIP upgrades available.

Emanuele Mancuso, the club’s marketing director, told the paper the tournament “would benefit a basketball-themed charity called Miami All Stars.” The charity serves nearly 40 youths in Miami, Carlos Alamilla, the charity’s director, told the Post.

The Trump Organization told the Post in a statement that the event is for a “worthwhile cause,” and an unnamed spokeswoman for the organization told the paper that the company “had not approved the tournament’s advertisements before they were published.”

President Donald Trump still owns the Doral resort, but his sons Donald Jr. and Eric oversee the day-to-day operations of the resort and his other properties, the Post noted.

Mancuso said there would be no nudity at the resort, and that while on the course, the dancers would “wear pink miniskirts and what he called ‘a sexy white polo,'” the Post reported.

Following the event, the dancers and the golfers “would return to another venue — the cabaret itself — for what (Mancuso) described as a ‘very tasteful’ burlesque show, which could involve nudity,” according to the Post.

“They’re going to be clothed the whole time (during the event),” Mancuso told the paper. “At the venue is different.”

