



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – An adorable pit bull is a critical condition with major burns on his back caused by fireworks.

“The more superficial burns are here in the front,” said Megan Bello with Lauderdale Veterinary Specialist pointing out Adonis’ injuries. “Further in the back it’s much deeper wounds, that’s going to require a lot of time.”

The injured pit bull is undergoing extensive treatment at the Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists emergency hospital and is on a lot of pain meds.

Adonis was initially taken to the Coral Springs Animal Hospital on Sunday when someone found him wandering with very deep wounds.

“It’s okay bud, we’re going to take good care of you. Oh, baby what happened? What did they do to you,” said Amy Roman has she comforted Adonis.

Roman and 100 Plus Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades rescue has him now. They said the vets believe the burns came from fireworks.

“I believe somebody took fir works and either strapped them or threw them at him and it was a fun game for them and that’s my belief,” said Roman.

Roman says Adonis has scars, making her believe he was abused before.

“I have so many different emotions. You are angry, you’re sad, you’re sick to your stomach. Every day we say what has happened to humanity,” said Roman.

Despite his injuries, Adonis wags his tail as a sign of happiness when someone shows him kindness and TLC.

“He’s so grateful and so forgiving, you wouldn’t even know by looking at him. He’s just all kisses and love,” said Roman.

The prognosis for Adonis is really pretty good. However, it’s going to take a long time before he’s fully recovered.

Medical bills for Adonis are expected to be very high. If you’d like to help out you can donate here.