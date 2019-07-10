Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines, Snake Bite

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A teenager is recovering after he was bitten by a water moccasin on the Fourth of July.

The teen, who lives near SW 146th Terrace and SW 10th Street in the Cobblestone community, accidentally stepped on the snake which in turn bit him. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was treated with antivenin. He was released four days later.

The snake was safely removed from the neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines police want to remind people that this is ‘snake bite season’ so be extra careful in tall grass, canal banks, or when moving outdoor items.

