MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Police said it happened at around 4:30 p.m. at a Valero gas station in the 2400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

BSO says the gas station clerk turned the tables on a robbery suspect and wound up shooting one of the suspects.

Surveillance station video shows the suspect pistol-whipping the clerk inside the store. The clerk, who was not immediately identified, suffered an injury to the face.

Police said the clerk ran out after the suspect and shot at the fleeing suspect’s vehicle, striking one of the suspects.

Authorities said the suspect’s body was latter dropped off at a fire station in Hollywood.

BSO and Fort Lauderdale police set up a perimeter in the area after the robbery.

No additional information was immediately available.