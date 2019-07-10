Filed Under:Cash 4 Life, FLA LOTTERY, Florida, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery is giving you the chance to win CASH4LIFE every night of the week.

The multi-state Draw game has moved from Monday and Thursday night drawings to nightly drawings. That’s a new drawing every day of the week.

Each CASH4LIFE game costs $2 to play.

HOW DOES IT WORK? 

Players choose six numbers; five white ball numbers from 1 through 60 and a Cash Ball number from 1 through 4. If you match all five white balls and the Cash Ball, you’ll win $1,000 a Day for life. If you match just the five white balls, you’ll win $1,000 a Week for life.

There are a total of nine ways to win.

The drawings are held every night at 9:00 p.m. and the winning numbers air during the CBS4 News at 11.

