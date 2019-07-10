MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward murder suspect mistakenly released has been captured Wednesday evening.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced late Wednesday the arrest of Eric Vail in Jesup, Georgia.

Vail had been in the jail since January, accused of being the trigger man in the death of 27-year-old Wadarius Harris in October of last year.

He was mistakenly released from on May 30.

Police say Vail used an AK-47 in the shooting, which was a result of an ongoing feud.

Vail originally was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, but a grand jury indicted him and a suspected accomplice, Christopher Avery Campbell with first-degree murder in April.

BSO says members from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Jesup Police Department, the Florida investigative team located Vail at a mobile home in Jesup.

Authorities said Vail resisted at first and the barricaded himself inside the mobile home.

Vail was eventually taken into custody after being held up for about three hours.

He faces one count of first-degree murder when he is extradited to Broward County.