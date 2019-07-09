MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stray bullet killed a teenage girl in the parking lot of a well-known restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Ana Alvarez Hernandez, 16, was shot outside the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant on Sunday when a fight broke out.

Police said the fight was between two groups. One man reportedly went to his vehicle and returned with a gun. He then shot at the other group. Hernandez was hit when she ran away seeking cover.

She was taken to a nearby hospital by friends where she was later pronounced dead.

So far there have been no arrests.

Police are asking for help in identifying the people involved in this fight and shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).