



BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Several cities in Broward will be sprayed for mosquitoes over several days starting on July 15.

Preventative truck larviciding will be proactively performed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting through August 3rd.

The areas being targeted are portions of Pembroke Pines, Davie, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Cooper City, and Hollywood.

The larvacide being used is VectoBac WDG, which is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas, according to the County.

The mosquito being targeted is the Aedes aegypti, a mosquito known to carry diseases such as Zika, dengue, and yellow fever, to name a few.

This type of mosquito loves to be around, and bite people more than most other mosquito species and it’s hard to eliminate.

One of the reasons the Aedes aegypti mosquito can be found around people and yet is difficult to get rid of is that it’s a cryptic breeder. Meaning, it can breed in the least obvious, most unusual places around homes and businesses.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito likes to breed in small containers that fill with water, preferably out of the sun. And it likes dark colors.

County officials said residents and business owners should get rid of standing water in common places where the insects can be found, including buckets, tires, fountains, bottles, cans, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, flowerpots and even bottle caps.

Those residents experiencing problems with mosquitoes can call 3-1-1 or fill out an online form to request services from the county.

MORE ABOUT THE LARVICIDE:

The main ingredient in VectoBac WDG is Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti, strain AM6552), a naturally occurring, biodegradable bacterial mosquito larvicide. It is certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and is registered for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency. In addition, VectoBac WDG has been reviewed by the World Health Organization and is listed as a recommended product to be used to control mosquito larvae.