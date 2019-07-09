



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for wealthy South Florida financier Jeffrey Epstein are going on the offense by filing a motion in Miami federal court defending the non-prosecution agreement (NPA) that let Epstein avoid federal charges back in 2008.

This just one day after Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in New York.

Epstein is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000’s and was taken into custody Saturday at Teterboro Airport aboard his private plane.

Under the 2008 deal struck with then-U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida and current Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges, not federal charges, of soliciting a minor for prostitution and served 13 months in jail. During that time, he was also allowed to leave jail six days a week for 12 hours a day to work out of his office.

That investigation involved at least 40 teenage girls, and the agreement let him avoid a possible life sentence if he had been convicted.

Two of Epstein’s victims sued the U.S. government saying the government violated their rights by not informing them of the NPA in advance, as required under the Crime Victim Rights Act.

A judge agreed and is now deciding the remedy, which could include setting aside the NPA.

Tuesday morning, Epstein’s attorney intervened in the case essentially arguing the NPA was fair, but even if the government made a mistake, the agreement should stand because he has lived by the terms of the NPA and should not be harmed/prosecuted because the government acted improperly.

Epstein’s attorney believe that if the NPA stands, then it will prevent any charges, including the new case filed Monday in New York, from being allowed to move forward.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say they are not bound by the NPA and that these are new charges.

Tuesday’s action shows the Epstein case will hang on some complex and unique legal issues.

Epstein could face up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted.