MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami woman was arrested after she reportedly attacked an Uber driver.

Alexander Vega said he picked up Glady Borcela, 25, and her friends and was taking them to their destination when they got into an argument with her. Her friends then canceled the ride, got out of the vehicle at Biscayne Boulevard and NE 6th Street and walked away.

When Vega asked Borcela to get out, he told police she started punching and scratching him.

Borcela then reportedly got out and then started scratching and damaging the passenger side of the vehicle. Vega told police when he tried to get her to stop, she went after him and bit him on the upper part of his back.

Vega was able to restrain Borcela while a passerby called the police.

When officers arrived, she reportedly resisted being placed in handcuffs. She also kicked an officer in the chest and bit him while being taken into custody, according to her arrest report.

Borcela has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and providing law enforcement with a false name after her arrest.