



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins player who lost his arm after a serious accident has reached out to thank his supporters.

Kendrick Norton, 22, posted a picture on Instagram of him in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up. The caption read, “I’m good, thank you to everyone that checked on me. I’m good. Thanks for the prayers. To God be the glory.”

Norton was involved in a rollover accident on July 4th on the SR 836 Expressway ramp leading to the SR 826 Expressway. Police say he lost control when he was cut off by another driver which caused his pick up truck to roll over several times.

Rescue crews were forced to amputate his left arm following the crash.

The NFL has announced that they will cover all of his medical expenses. Norton’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help moving forward as they believe his football career is over.

“,,,with his career over and no source of income currently, this has put a tremendous amount of financial strain on Kendrick and his family. Any continued support is appreciated,” according to the page.

Norton has already had three surgeries and will need at least two more before he begins the process of getting a prosthetic.