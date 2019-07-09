Love is on the air! Love Island makes its U.S. television debut tonight with a special 90-minute episode at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, the popular British reality-dating show invades American living rooms this summer as singles live in a stunning Fijian villa with the goal of finding love and winning cold, hard cash.
“Islanders,” as they’re called, will need to pair up or risk ejection from the island. No partner? Big problem.
Following tonight’s special premiere you can catch new hour-long episodes of Love Island every weeknight at 8:00 PM ET/PT through Wednesday, August 7th. See below for profiles on the first 11 Islanders who will kick-off season one and be sure to tune in tonight for all the fun, romance and excitement that Love Island has in store. Check your local listings for more information.
Elizabeth Weber
Age 24
New York City
Advertising Exec
Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes
Caroline “Caro” Viehweg
Age 21
Los Angeles
Marketing Student
Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.
Celebrity crush: The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.
Mallory Santic
Age 25
Vancouver, Wash.
Analyst for Nike
Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: loud chewer
Alana Morrison
Age 21
New Haven, Conn.
College Student
She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
Alexandra Stewart
Age 25
Los Angeles
Publicist
Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
Kyra Green
Age 22
Los Angeles
Musician
Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
Cashel Barnett
Age 27
Sacramento, Calif.
Model and Musician
His dream girl is someone funny!
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
Yamen Sanders
Age 24
Los Angeles
Real Estate Agent
Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
Michael Yi
Age 29
Miami
Model
While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
Weston Richey
Age 25
Dallas
Photographer
He’s looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.
Fun fact: He built his own house!
Zac Mirabelli
Age 22
Chicago
Grocery Store Cashier
Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.