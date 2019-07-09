  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Break out your spots and cowbells!

Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 9.

If you dress like a cow and go to any Chick-Fil-A location, you can get a free entree from open to 7 p.m.

So get creative and get free chicken!

Here’s what you have to do to receive your free food:

  • Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really)
  • Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.
  • Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app)

Find a Chick-Fil-A location near you, click here.

