MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Break out your spots and cowbells!
Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 9.
If you dress like a cow and go to any Chick-Fil-A location, you can get a free entree from open to 7 p.m.
So get creative and get free chicken!
Here’s what you have to do to receive your free food:
- Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really)
-
Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.
-
Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app)
