  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:disney, Local TV, Miami News, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disney has issued a voluntary recall for a Toy Story 4 plush toy due to a choking hazard.

This recall involves an 11” “Forky” that has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of the foot and plastic rolling “googly” eyes. The problem is that the “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach which poses a choking hazard to young children.

The recall affects about 80,000 dolls in the US and about 650 in Canada. If you think you have one, check the tracking code on the sewn-in label on the base of the toy.

Tracking numbers affected are:

  • FAC-024868-18338
  • FAC-024868-19032
  • FAC-024868-19060
  • FAC-024868-19091

So far no injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at the Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.

The recalled toys can be taken to a Disney retailer for a refund.

For additional information, call Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s