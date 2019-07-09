MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disney has issued a voluntary recall for a Toy Story 4 plush toy due to a choking hazard.

This recall involves an 11” “Forky” that has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of the foot and plastic rolling “googly” eyes. The problem is that the “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach which poses a choking hazard to young children.

The recall affects about 80,000 dolls in the US and about 650 in Canada. If you think you have one, check the tracking code on the sewn-in label on the base of the toy.

Tracking numbers affected are:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

So far no injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at the Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.

The recalled toys can be taken to a Disney retailer for a refund.

For additional information, call Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.