MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The average student leaves college with more than $30,000 in loans and the desire to get them paid off has many people falling for scams.

Many of this year’s college graduates now face the challenge of paying off thousands of dollars in student loans and that has con artists and dishonest companies trying to take advantage.

This was the text from one of such calls:

“I’m calling, um, in reference to your federal student loan. Um, I need to discuss your repayment options with some new changes that have taken effect recently so if you could please be sure to give me a callback.”

The Better Business Bureau says there is an uptick in student loan scams right now.

“People are being contacted by voicemail, by text, email, phone, and web ads and they are given this amazing opportunity, seemingly, ‘we can get rid of your student loan debt,” said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst.

Schlesinger says many of these offers charge a fee, then never deliver.

“Anyone who asks for money up front that is your red flag.”

Along with upfront fees, other red flags include promises for loan forgiveness requests for personal data or demands you act now.

It’s also important not to share your FSA account ID.

“The ID number is very important because they can get into the federal student loan database and get the details about your loan.”

Students who want to try and consolidate their federal loans can visit the government’s site Studentaid.Ed.Gov.

“Now you may be able to consolidate them, do an income-based repayment plan.”

Options that could help you better manage paying off those loans.

Anyone who believes they’ve been scammed can file a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission.