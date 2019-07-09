WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A jury found Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lambert guilty of battery and falsifying records on Tuesday afternoon.

Lambert, 38, had been charged with using excessive force during a Feb. 18, 2014 incident in Deerfield Beach and filing a related false report.

The deputy faces a maximum punishment of up to five years in prison.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said the conviction carries a recommended punishment of just over 19 ½ months in state prison.

Lambert’s next court appearance for sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on August 29.

