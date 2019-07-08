MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida based billionaire and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will appear before a judge inside a New York federal courthouse Monday.

An official told CBS News the 66-year-old hedge fund manager is accused of paying underage girls for massages and then molesting them in Palm Beach and New York.

“There are some women who now feel they need to come forward. I hope more do. it takes a lot of courage understandably,” Miami Herald Investigative Reporter Julie K Brown told CNN.

The sealed indictment and arrest follows months of reporting from CBS 4 news partner The Miami Herald.

“They were taken advantage of by someone who knew how to prey upon them and groom them to do things he wanted them to do,” Brown said.

There are now renewed questions over a once secret deal from 2008. To avoid federal charges, Epstein pleaded guilty to two lesser sex charges in state court, sentenced to 13 months in jail, and granted work release. Epstein’s accusers were kept in the dark about it.

“Local victims have said that when they were 14, 15 years old they brought 25, 30 girls to him. That’s just one person,” Brad Edwards said. “Nobody has really had the opportunity or ability to see how deep this goes in any other jurisdiction.”

One of their attorneys spoke to CBS News in December. The deal was led by former Miami federal attorney, now Trump Administration’s labor secretary, Alexander Acosta.

Epstein kept a high profile circle of friends including private citizen Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton who reportedly took more than two dozen trips on his private plane.

In 2002, Donald Trump told New York magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy” and that he “…likes beautiful women as much as I do and many of them are on the younger side.”

A source told CBS 4 News a grand jury handed up indictments for sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking for crimes that happened about 15 years ago.

Federal prosecutors are expected to argue to hold Epstein on no bond. This week, we will also learn more about alleged crimes as the government is expected to reveal more its case.