MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are seeking the public’s help with any information they can provide into the killing of a 16-year-old teen outside a popular Miami restaurant.

Police say Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was killed at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant, located in the 1300 block of NW 57 Avenue.

Authorities say there is up to $3,000 reward if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects and all calls are kept anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

